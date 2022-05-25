Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert believes that she can have a meeting of the minds with AOC after the Texas school shooting. Good luck?

This issue, of course, goes back much further than the latest (absolutely horrific) school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where at least 21 people (including 19 children) lost their lives. Boebert simply loves her guns. She’s the textbook definition of a Rifle Republican. She vowed to carry her Glock in the halls of Congress and posted a family Christmas card that starred her own kids holding firearms. And in the aftermath, Boebert was awfully triggered by SNL‘s parody sketch of that card.

This reaction previously met with derision from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tweeted, “Tell me again where Christ said ‘use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain’?” AOC also wasn’t here for Bobert’s insistence (following the Texas shooting) that gun control is not the answer because “[y]ou cannot legislate away evil.”

To that, AOC had responded, “Why even be in Congress if you don’t believe in doing your job?” She then slammed Boebert for “acting like a useless piece of furniture when babies are shot with AR15s.” Well, Boebert decided to fire back (pun sadly intended) by expressing the desire to “meet and solve this” issue with AOC. Of course, Boebert doesn’t believe that “Gun Free Zones” will help at all. Rather, Boebert believes that AOC (“Ms. Defund the Police”) should “[l]et me know when you’re ready to do your job and effectively protect our schools with armed security.”

Ms. Defund the Police, Gun Free Zones have proven to be deadly. Let me know when you’re ready to do your job and effectively protect our schools with armed security. Let’s meet and solve this. https://t.co/W88H8vEynx — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2022

Boebert also complained because Nancy Pelosi “had no problem bussing in 25,000 armed troops to protect her with AR-15s in an empty, locked down city.” That refers to the post-insurrection days in D.C., and perhaps Boebert believes that this should be the case for every school in the U.S.

Nancy Pelosi had no problem bussing in 25,000 armed troops to protect her with AR-15s in an empty, locked down city. At a minimum, our schools can have certified armed teachers to protect our children from deranged maniacs who wish to do them harm. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2022

With all that said, AOC and Boebert would accomplish nothing alone in a room together. Boebert probably knows this already? One would hope.