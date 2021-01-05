The Georgia Senate runoff (and one bizarre speech from the Trump rally) is in the forefront on this Tuesday, but in the background, rifle-toting Republican Lauren Boebert (representing Colorado) is already doing her thing on Capitol Hill. Or at least, that’s what she’s claiming to do in her bizarre new political add, in which she declares, “I WILL carry my Glock to Congress.” Surprise? Well, Boebert’s already a controversial figure in her home state, in which she owns a diner called Shooters Grill (actually located in Rifle, Colorado) and has been accused of providing a firearm to a minor staff member. She’s also got nearly a handful of arrests under her belt, according to the Denver Post.

Here’s the ad with Boebert strutting through D.C. while bragging that she’ll always support Second Amendment rights and protect her own family. She then stresses how, “[A]s a five-foot-tall, 100-pound woman I choose to protect myself legally, because I am my best security.” And Boebert even vows to arm herself in the halls of Congress.

Let me tell you why I WILL carry my Glock to Congress. Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe. I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights.https://t.co/E75tYpdN4B pic.twitter.com/qg7QGenrNo — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 4, 2021

It’s a wild ad, alright. Disgraced former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (who famously showcased gunfire and not much else in an ad) would have been proud, but of course, one cannot expect D.C. police to be thrilled about Boebert’s slippery-slope spectacle. NBC Washington reports that Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee planned to have a chat with Boeber and isn’t impressed by her bragging. “That congresswoman, whoever it is, I guess it was from Colorado,” Contee declared. “[W]ill be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else that’s caught on the District of Columbia streets that’s carrying a firearm.”

Oh, but there’s a twist here. The Washington Post received word from a Boebert spokesperson, who has clarified that “she was not carrying the gun throughout the video shoot, despite the opening scene.” Basically, she doesn’t want to get arrested (again), and that could happen because a concealed-carry license from Colorado would not fly with D.C.’s gun laws, “and nonresidents must register firearms with D.C. police.”

Let’s just say that Boebert’s being roundly mocked by Twitter, including the label of “value village discount rack sarah palin.” Ouch.

you're like a value village discount rack sarah palin. how sad. — ⚖️Imani Gandy ⚖️ (@AngryBlackLady) January 5, 2021

you seem sane — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 4, 2021

Why would your family be wandering the halls of Congress? — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 4, 2021

Ma'am, it sounds like you're pretty eager to shoot some residents of the district. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 4, 2021

Oh, God, please, please do this. The video of you being disarmed and handcuffed by the Capitol Police would be so much fun to watch. Because, believe it or not, there are no absolute rights. They're all balanced against the greater good. All of them. 1st Amendment, 2nd, etc. — Mark (@whatchulooking) January 4, 2021

Laurie, exactly what threat of physical violence to you or your family are you expecting to arise on the floor of the US House of Representatives? — Michael Gordon (@wasMikeGordon) January 4, 2021

Lol…the US is broken beyond repair if you think you need to take a gun to Congress. I've been to the Houses of Parliament (UK) numerous times, and to the Home Office, and other establishments and strangely never felt insecure enough to feel the need to take a firearm. Wake up. — Daddy of Emily 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇲🌊🌊🌊 (@DaddyofEmily) January 4, 2021

I'd like to thank @laurenboebert for this excellent free footage that she's just provided us to slice & dice & use to show America why, since the GOP has been overtaken by radical nuts like her, it can't be trusted w governing power. https://t.co/ydrEz6Sx6v — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) January 5, 2021

2021’s shaping up to be a strange year already.

(Via NBC Washington & Washington Post)