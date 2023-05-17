Rootin’ tootin,’ lipstick-lovin’ Lauren Boebert usually makes headlines on any given day. This week, however, this inevitability somehow isn’t about guns or an unfortunate tweet. Rather, Lauren filed for divorce from her husband of 20 years, Jayson Boebert, who she first met at Burger King when she was only 16 years old. They share four sons and will soon welcome their first grandchild.

Mesa County court documents made mention of the process server’s observations of Jayson, who was apparently blindsided by his wife’s filing. The server stated that Jayson was cleaning a gun and drinking “a large glass of beer” upon his arrival. He also allegedly grew furious at the server and let his dogs outside. The server also pointed out that Jayson “was extremely angry,” and this happened “[o]nce he learned that he was being served with Dissolution of Marriage papers.”

Given that Jayson has recently been reported as belligerent by neighbors — one of whom once claimed in a 911 call that he was being a “jackass” while “running over my mailbox right now” and was “probably drunk” — the idea that he blew up at a process server didn’t sound far-fetched. However, Jayson exchanged some texts with The Daily Beast and denied losing it. He also said any inkling of him being “upset” was because he didn’t know why he was being approached, which is inconsistent with the server’s claims. Jayson also began gushing over text:

“I did not know what I was being served for or if it was some crazy left wing person coming to my house again … I was not drinking and I was not cleaning any gun. The divorce is sad, I did not expect this, I love her with every bit of my heart, she has been my soul mate and she is the mother of my Children.”

Jayson continued with an “I just want her to be happy, So it’s what ever she wants.”

Lauren Boebert has previously referenced “anger management” in regard to Jayson, and she did so in writing. Her 2022 memoir, My American Life (with foreward by Ted Cruz), specifically referenced the incident where Jayson exposed himself in a bowling alley. Via the Durango Herald, Lauren stated that Jayson “needed the alcohol and anger management classes” that were part of his plea deal.

In a Tuesday statement, Boebert insisted that this divorce was purely out of “irreconcilable differences”:

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process. I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.”

She declined to speak with The Daily Beast, although Jayson clearly did some opening up.

