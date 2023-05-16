Lauren Boebert has officially announced that she’s filed for divorce from her husband Jayson Boebert after 16 years of marriage. The Colorado congresswoman put out a statement after social media sleuths discovered court documents that pointed to some sort of domestic matter involving the Boeberts.

While no specific cause for the divorce has been revealed as of this writing, Congresswoman Boebert made it point to note that she has been faithful to her husband. She made no mention of his fidelity in the statement and simply cited “irreconcilable differences” as her reason for ending the marriage.

Via Colorado Sun:

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process,” the congresswoman said in a written statement. “I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult.” She added: “This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children, and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.”

According to the Colorado Sun, Jayson Boebert, whose past troubles with the law have plagued his wife’s political career, did not take the news well and got “extremely angry” with a process server.

“I tried to hand him the documents but (he) did not take them,” the server said in the court documents. “He started yelling and using profanities and told me that I was trespassing.”

Guess she didn’t chase Jesus hard enough?

Lauren Boebert to women whose marriages are ending: “If you start chasing Jesus with everything that you have, I promise you, your husband will chase you chasing Jesus.” pic.twitter.com/2bYRQTOfOT — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 27, 2022

