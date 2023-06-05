Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s antics keep coming at a breakneck pace. Over the weekend, not only did we receive the unlikely news of Boebert in relation to a wrestler’s paternity test, but she chose to deviate from her usual trend of ignoring her own slip-ups. This unusual tactic happened on the subject of missing the debt ceiling vote after raging so hard against the legislation

Yet Boebert has somehow made the matter worse. She initially decided to change the subject by trolling Pride Month, but over the weekend, she decided to (falsely) claim that she skipped the vote as “a protest.”

She did so despite Axis reporter Juliegrace Brufke already outing her for scrambling up The Capitol steps too late to vote. And guess what? Video surfaced of Boebert running in heels up those steps, and CNN producer Morgan Rimmer posted it for all to see on Twitter. It’s worth watching again:

Here is a clip from that night outside the Capitol, showing Rep. Boebert running up the stairs as though she was trying to make the vote, and me telling her that it had closed already. *running up steps*

Me: They closed it.

Boebert: They closed it?

*keeps running* https://t.co/Zwr6Jp3JnH pic.twitter.com/HG76kWv7NJ — Morgan Rimmer (@morgan_rimmer) June 4, 2023

Did Boebert decide to circle back and own up to her lie? Nope. She’s never owned up to her “lipstick” oddness either, so we shouldn’t be too terribly surprised. This time, instead of fessing up, she decided to wildly tweet about seemingly everything else in an apparent attempt at distraction. Those subjects included not only “illegal aliens” and how “DC is an absolute cesspool, but also “there is no greater honor than representing Colorado’s 3rd District.” Then came a bizarre, confusing tweet about a “[b]ucket of goats.”

Bucket of goats? Do your thing, girl! pic.twitter.com/ndNHLzbsB2 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 4, 2023

As one can imagine, people were all too happy to call her out for lying about the reason that she missed the debt ceiling vote. That video will probably haunt her forever, and Twitter users found several ways to drag her over it.

Remember when you pretended that you missed the vote on purpose to protest? Turns out you were just late. Why are the people of Colorado still paying your salary? pic.twitter.com/GVAAO7Z4l8 — Coach D (@CoachD_Speaks) June 4, 2023

Remember when you lied saying you skipped the vote out of protest and then we’re shown running up the stairs desperately trying to make it in time to be told it was closed? — ✨ Cutie 🌟Superstar ✨ (@qtsuperstar) June 4, 2023

I've got to get to the vote! pic.twitter.com/hF1URGnHV5 — Yasmine Mary, ARNP-FNP-C (@yazzy1967) June 4, 2023

Why did you not cast your vote for the debt ceiling bill? — Ranger On Point Pissed Off Neanderthal MAGA 🍊 (@AmazingRanger83) June 4, 2023

Late or protest? Call it — Leo (@leowatchescode) June 4, 2023

So, why were you late to the vote? We saw the footage. — Marc X. Adams (@thegoodfello) June 4, 2023

Aren't you late for an important vote or something? — The Culture Warrior (@rushin_robert) June 4, 2023

Lied about a vote, lied about a goat. — 🇺🇸Colorado John🇺🇦🟧 (@ColoFightsBack) June 4, 2023

The week is young, so stay tuned for more rootin’ tootin’ madness.