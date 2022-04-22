There’s something to be said for how Lauren Boebert’s never afraid to make proclamations based upon subjects that she doesn’t understand at all. That something might not be good, but it is remarkable, and one need only witness her confused Russia-Ukraine tweet to realize that she doesn’t know much about international relations. The same goes for the stock market and beer vs. a founding father and voting-rights tweet and even a Bible verse, but Boebert will not be deterred.

Her latest gem of a mean tweet (one that’s not nearly as fun as the Jimmy Kimmel variety) involves her outrage over possible student loan forgiveness, which is being mulled over by the Biden administration. The president’s being grilled by both major political parties in Congress, and as one would expect, Boebert’s coming down on the far-right side of things. That’s the case even though she illegally used campaign funds to pay her personal bills, not nonetheless, she’s disgusted with the idea of relief.

“To everyone who demands student loan forgiveness,” Boebert tweeted. “What makes you think universities will be the ones to pay off the debt? Taxpayers are going to foot that bill — YOU’RE going to foot that bill.”

To everyone who demands student loan forgiveness: What makes you think universities will be the ones to pay off the debt? Taxpayers are going to foot that bill — YOU'RE going to foot that bill. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 21, 2022

This didn’t go over well at all, and people piled onto her, starting with Boebert’s GED status and how she never went to college, so she probably shouldn’t carry much weight on this subject.

Spoken like a true high school drop out. — Lara reads banned books in Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) April 21, 2022

You wouldn't know a single thing about student loans, now would you? — RMCivil (@RockyMtnCivil) April 21, 2022

Not surprising that a self-centered high school dropout begrudges any relief for those that prioritized education and went to college… — 🌊 #VeryAsian 🌊 Eric (@ektaka) April 21, 2022

I’d rather pay student debt then your salary. At least they earned their degree unlike you not earning your salary. — Meidas_Linda (@Meidas_Linda) April 21, 2022

Go to college then speak about something you know! — Mark (@MarkTNManborn69) April 21, 2022

Yeah, we get it. I'm happy to help others get out of debt with my tax money. It's easier for people like me who never had student debt, and people like you who weren't smart enough for college, but what about everybody else?! — 🇺🇦🌻 🌊Carol🌊🌻🇺🇦 (@caroledwine) April 21, 2022

Have you been to college? — Cami (@CamiLee13) April 22, 2022

You're really the last person who should talk about student debt, when you didn't even think it was worth it to graduate from high school. — Leslieoo7 🌻🇺🇦 (@Leslieoo7) April 21, 2022

Boebert also couldn’t possibly understand the predatory tactics of some lenders.

Student loans are a predatory scam, designed to syphon wealth from the working class. pic.twitter.com/IRID6i7Zam — Mark James (@MarkJam92731126) April 21, 2022

I ain’t worried about forgiveness. Maybe just don’t let it kill my credit. Literally got told no to financing a house because my student loan was too much. I been paying on it since 2018 and I’ll probably be paying on it for another 3 years. It shouldn’t hurt us but it does. — Raybo (@Raybo93) April 21, 2022

Also, no one will forget how Boebert gave herself a free ride and also draws a government salary from taxpayer dollars.

The taxpayers are paying your salary and yet you continue to use campaign funds to pay your rent, so who’s getting a free ride? pic.twitter.com/INYtuFf3fa — I Hate Magats! (@NTrumpflakes) April 21, 2022

She seems awfully salty about this for someone who misappropriated campaign funds to pay for her own rent — houseguest choice (@jakefrompdub) April 21, 2022

You illegally used campaign funds to pay your debt — Ethel RELOADED (@BeatJizzle) April 21, 2022

The midterm elections take place on November 8 this year, and let’s just say that Colorado will be worth watching.