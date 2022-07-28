The far-right’s still completely obsessed with Hunter Biden’s laptop. Donald Trump wanted Vladimir Putin to help him dig for dirt on Joe’s troubled son, and Gina Carano is making a movie about that guy (for Ben Shapiro’s joint), and two of the messiest people in Congress (Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz) periodically freak out over Hunter.

Of course, Matt Gaetz is in his own legal hot water (being under investigation for sex trafficking), so he’s presumably got a big beef with law enforcement, and he’d like them to look in another direction: at Hunter. Gaetz is vigorously arguing the point while dissing the Department of Justice, and Greene chimed in on Twitter to trash the federal executive department that’s tasked with administrating law enforcement. The MAGA cheerleader would like them defunded, pronto.

“We don’t answer questions about an ongoing investigation,” Greene tweeted. “This is the controlled fall. Claim Hunter Biden is under investigation so that all information is sealed, and the outcome is under their control. What an incredible injustice to the American people! Defund the DOJ!!!”

“We don’t answer questions about an ongoing investigation.” This is the controlled fall. Claim Hunter Biden is under investigation so that all information is sealed, and the outcome is under their control. What an incredible injustice to the American people! Defund the DOJ!!! https://t.co/FxEBIiVEOP — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 28, 2022

Wait, what will the “gazpacho police” do now? In all seriousness, Greene may not have realized that defunding the DOJ is another means to say “defund the police,” and that’s the accusation often volleyed at the Left by the Far Right. Then again, this is a lawmaker who’s tweeting obviously photoshopped images of mass shooting suspects in a totally serious way. So, it’s probably of no use to point much out to her.