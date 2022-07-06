In the aftermath of the horrifying mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois during a July 4 parade, the far right have done what they usually do in such situations: They tried to blame everything but the easy accessibility of assault-style rifles. The NRA actually posted about the glories of guns just before the incident, then made excuses after it happened. Marjorie Taylor Greene, meanwhile, fired off lots of fiction, prompting lots of bewildered pushback.

But the Georgia representative, who last week was simply making up words, wasn’t done. In a series of unhinged posts about the suspect, Robert Crimo, who has since been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, she went so far as to post an obviously photoshopped image of him.

The public should not allow this to continue. People are not stupid. Is he in jail or rehab or a psychiatric center in this photo? That’s not his bedroom. 22 yrs old and 5’11 and 120 lbs is not normal or healthy. What drugs or psychiatric drugs or both does he use? pic.twitter.com/9bNgjGr3B6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 5, 2022

Greene was demanding more be known about Crimo, who was only apprehended Monday night. “Release his records, school record, arrest, drugs and prescription drugs, hospitalizations, psychiatric,” she wrote.

Fair enough. But then she started speculated wildly, thanks in part to an image that was clearly doctored. It showed him smiling wildly, holding a bible while sitting in some kind of cell. One need not be an expert to know it was a fake, and not a very good one. But wouldn’t you know, it snookered the person who once believed in “Jewish space lasers.”

“Is he in jail or rehab or a psychiatric center in this photo? That’s not his bedroom,” she wrote. “22 yrs old and 5’11 and 120 lbs is not normal or healthy. What drugs or psychiatric drugs or both does he use?”

Not long thereafter, she offered a not-quite mea culpa, saying the image she posted — and used to fuel conspiracy theories about his history with mental health facilities — was “supposedly” photoshopped. But rather than prove her claims fake, she wrote, “More reasons to release his records. What’s wrong with him?”

Supposedly this is photoshopped.

More reasons to release his records.

What’s wrong with him? https://t.co/mWccxxYr9f — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 5, 2022

There has been one part of Crimo’s history that’s come to light: In 2019, he threatened to kill his family, prompting a relative to call the police, who then confiscated numerous weapons. Three years later he was still able to legally obtain five guns, including the high-powered rifle he used to kill seven people and wound 30.

