Things have gotten so bad for Mike Lindell that now, even Walmart won’t sell his MyPillow products.

The professional voter fraud conspiracy theory pusher has spent the past year — and over $35 million of his own money — trying to prove that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 presidential election. He’s helped concoct elaborate stories about dead Venezuelan presidents influencing voting technology, claimed to have proof of ballots being destroyed, and promised multiple times to personally reinstate Trump as president after Joe Biden’s win. Of course, none of that happened. What has happened? Lindell has been sued for billions by companies like Dominion Voting and state governments that spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to disprove his wild theories. He’s also lost a ton of business, with retailers pulling his pillows from their shelves.

But the final nail in his coffin might’ve just come from Walmart, who just joined companies like Kohls, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Sam’s Club, and Costco in dropping all of Lindell’s MyPillow products from their stores. Lindell shared the news on his socials and filmed a Facebook Live video in which he claimed to offer his products at a reduced rate but top Walmart execs just weren’t interested.

In what might be the final nail in his Pillow Empire, Mike Lindell announces tonight that Wal Mart has informed him it will join other retailers and no longer sell his products. pic.twitter.com/d5C8tsTlB1 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 16, 2022

“You guys are canceling us, just like the other box stores,” Lindell said during the video. “It’s devastating. That’s $100 million in wholesale sales that we don’t have anymore. Shame on you Walmart, you’re disgusting!”

Former Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis shared the news, asking MAGA supporters to help Lindell boost sales on Twitter.

Just heard from Mike Lindell that Walmart is the latest box store to cancel MyPillow!! 🙄 Stand with Mike and support him! ⬇️ Use promo code JENNAhttps://t.co/mcbhE75irV pic.twitter.com/LqgbYBT1cA — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 16, 2022

Watch Lindell’s full meltdown on Facebook.