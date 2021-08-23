Mike Lindell was certain Donald Trump would be reinstated as president on August 13 — until he wasn’t. “When I gave my prediction about August, and that was several months ago, that was an estimate at the time,” the MyPillow founder later explained (after suggesting that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would resign over his ironclad evidence of election fraud). “But it took so long to get this symposium set up. However long it takes for the Supreme Court to take it up and decide on this, I can’t predict that.” But he can make another bogus Trump reinstatement prediction.

In an interview with the Right Side Broadcasting Network during a “Save America” rally in the COVID hotspot that is Cullman, Alabama over the weekend, Lindell claimed that Trump would be president again by the end of the year. “It has to happen now. It’s Trump 2021. 100 percent Trump 2021! And it’s — this election when it does get pulled down, there were so many down-tickets effected. Maybe the Supreme Court and that they just do a whole new election, which is fine,” he rambled (via Salon). “But remember everybody, we have to melt down the machines to make prison bars out of them!”

After missing his August 13th deadline for a Trump re-installment, Mike Lindell says that Trump will still be back in office by the end of 2021. pic.twitter.com/5HDA7xItfQ — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) August 21, 2021

Trump praised Lindell during his speech at the rally, calling him “a patriot, a wonderful man, a man who puts his guts into everything. A man that they don’t treat properly. He’s smart; he loves his country so much. He’s willing to die for this country.” At the very least, he’s willing to get “aggressively poked” for this country. And mocked:

Now Mike Lindell is saying New Year. Trump will be reinstated (not a thing) on New Year. If you are still buying this crap, you deserve every bit of disappointment and fleecing you get. — 🇺🇸Meidas Mighty Jeremy🇺🇸 (@MeidasJeremy19) August 23, 2021

Mike Lindell has a new date for the "re-instatement" it is now "before the new year." I wonder what it will become when that one fails? — Daniel Pearsall (@ScienceLoverDan) August 23, 2021

Mike's ouiji board now says TFG reinstated by New Year's…lol….https://t.co/7mCySfiif3 — LJLeVine (@ljlevine1) August 22, 2021

Mike Pillowbrain predicts Trump will be reinstated by New Years Eve… Of 2097. https://t.co/j2wNKWvbTv — Lance Mason (@lancegregmason) August 22, 2021

Oh he must have been using the Mayan calendar the first time by accident. https://t.co/bRlkUKvatl — Eric Seader (@SeaderForNJ) August 22, 2021

Sorry MAGAs. It’s not August anymore. Now it’s December. But worry not – by January, it will be August again. https://t.co/o0h6F5nNv8 — Brother Ricky (@BrotherRicky) August 23, 2021

There ya go, you moron. Keep pushing the date out every few months, and you can keep soliciting donations. Just like the rapture! https://t.co/BrjcBfqwqV — Sailor Cellytron (@cellytron) August 23, 2021

(Via Salon)