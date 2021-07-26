Mike Lindell has made another bold prediction. And unlike his last bold prediction, he’s serious this time.

The pillow man with the bad hair previously claimed that his good buddy Donald Trump would regain the presidency on August 13, around the time of his cyber symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota that he says will be more popular than Elvis Presley’s famous “Aloha From Hawaii” concert. “Over a billion people watched that ‘Aloha From Hawaii’ because at that time, it was epic. This is going to be so important for the whole world to see — I’m hoping the word keeps spreading so that everybody at least tunes in,” Lindell told Salon. He’s so confident in the influence of his cyber symposium that by this time next month, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will have resigned, because… reasons?

“It gives me hope that even your Democrats… they’re seeing now firsthand what government can do and how bad socialism and communism can be. When we get through this and the Supreme Court pulls down this election — like I’ve been telling everybody — when they do this, it’s going to be a great uniting and that gives me hope,” Lindell told Steve Bannon on Real America’s Voice. He continued:

“Once we have this symposium, how are the pathways of Donald Trump coming back? The first one would be, once we have the symposium, by the night of the 12th or the morning of the 13th, if everyone has seen it, including the administration that’s in there now that didn’t win, maybe, you know, Biden and Harris would say, ‘Hey, we’re here to protect the country and resign!'”

That’s a solid Joe Biden impression.

Anyway, let’s say Biden and Harris do say “hey, we’re here to protect the country and resign” on the morning of the 13th — that’s a The Rock’s legs-sized “let’s say,” but follow me here — Lindell seems to think that Trump would become president again.

That is not how the line of succession works. It goes president, then vice president, then speaker of the house, which in this case would mean President Pelosi. I’m sure that would go over well with the MAGA-heads. It does not go president, then vice president, then former president. In the line of succession, Trump falls somewhere between the White House chef and Cousin Greg. To be fair, there’s not not a chance!

Lindell’s claim had the unintended consequence of making President Pelosi trend:

I’m sure President Pelosi would treat Mike Lindell with all the respect he deserves. — ScaryBad (@ScaryBad) July 26, 2021

Mike Lindell says that one way for Trump to be reinstated is for Biden and Harris to resign after his cyber symposium. pic.twitter.com/sY7rUYlWA9 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 26, 2021

Those waiting on President Pelosi to be sworn in because Mike Lindell said Biden and Harris will resign in August pic.twitter.com/KXNAFtRFzy — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) July 26, 2021

If they both resign, we get President Pelosi. Mike Lindell apparently slept through civics class. — Gary J. Earl (@gj_earl) July 26, 2021

"President Pelosi" is the the culmination of Mike Lindell's skewered version of democratic ascension. Instead of pillows I get the feeling Lindell is 3 sheets to the wind. — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) July 26, 2021

Mike Lindell advises the way to reinstate trump is for Biden and Harris to resign. Mypillow Guy, please meet President Pelosi. — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) July 26, 2021

I completely forgot the founding father's made the line of succession after the vice president the person who lost the most recent election and THEN speaker of the house.. https://t.co/kaScU82bU4 — Zaph (@ActuallySRC) July 26, 2021

MyPillow guy has the credibility of a televangelist who buys billboard space to predict the rapture. BTW, you think he has a clue that this scenario makes Nancy Pelosi the President? https://t.co/IekZDshgdS — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) July 26, 2021

He says Biden and Harris will resign on August 13th and thinks Trump will be his president again. Does anyone have the heart to tell him Nancy Pelosi will be president if Biden and Harris resign. https://t.co/haDF8D6uwA — Irishman🇨🇮🇨🇦Arse, Feck, Drink (@riffraffOBrien) July 26, 2021

(Via Raw Story)