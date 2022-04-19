On December 31, 2001, Rudy Giuliani proudly graced the cover of TIME as the Person of the Year for his heroic unifying of New York following the 9/11 terrorist attack on the city. Here was a famed prosecutor who was already known for taking on the mob in the courtroom, and now, he was being heralded as “America’s Mayor” for his decisive action during an historic event. It was the type of momentum that could propel an ambitious politician like Giuliani into the White House, but unfortunately for Rudy, it was all downhill from there.

After stirring up political scandals of his own thanks to shady dealings with former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerick, a penchant for drinking, and a light pinch of cousin-dating, Giuliani got sucked into Donald Trump‘s vortex where he came out the other end a political pariah and the target of multi-billion dollar lawsuits for pushing election fraud conspiracy theories. And it’s exactly that descent that will be featured in a new musical documentary, Rudy! A Documusical, debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival this year.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

Directed and written by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jed Rothstein (Killing in the Name), the film — which debuts as part of the 2022 Tribeca Festival lineup — is billed as “the definitive Rudy Giuliani documentary, charting his fall from the cover of [Time] to the parking lot of Four Seasons total Landscaping.”

As of this writing, there’s been no word on whether Giuliani’s wild wine lady Mellissa Carone will be featured in the documentary, or if an entire musical number will be dedicated to that time Rudy farted during a public hearing. God willing, both will be in there. Fingers crossed.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)