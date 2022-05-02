Once celebrated attorney and former “America’s Mayor,” Rudy Giuliani is being absolutely roasted on social media thanks to a new video promoting his Cameo account. The cash-strapped Giuliani has taken to the video platform after hitching his star to Donald Trump’s wagon, which has reportedly left him broke after a combination of multi-billionaire lawsuits and the former president allegedly stiffing Giuliani on his legal fees.

In the latest video posted to his various social media accounts, Giuliani awkwardly stands on a golf course in a pair of silly, huge shorts while he awkwardly swings a club from side-to-side in an effort to entice someone, anyone to pay him for a Cameo video.

“I’m Rudy Giuliani,” the giant shorted menace says. “If you want to have a really nice conversation, or a birthday greeting, or just talk golf, go to the link below.”

Rudy Giuliani’s latest video plugging his Cameo. pic.twitter.com/E98cYmMRFn — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) May 2, 2022

Much like his disastrous appearance on The Masked Singer in late April, the jokes started flying in as people went to town on Giuliani’s outfit. Specifically, his shorts, which again, are stupid huge. As one Twitter user expertly notes below, they’re a size only Kevin Smith could dream of.

You can see reactions to Giuliani’s mammoth shorts below:

Why is he dressed like Bobby hill? https://t.co/qd6bYflFuB — Mark (@Shermanszippo) May 2, 2022

What fresh hell is this? — el blum (@ellebbuzz) May 2, 2022

had no idea JNCO was still in biz, much less making golf shorts https://t.co/mFoOfKIJRt — Chris D'Angelo (@c_m_dangelo) May 2, 2022

I imagine this is the video someone is greeted with when they enter the fiery depths of hell https://t.co/FuqEW5Vpy0 — karin. 🇦🇲 (@KarinAbcarians) May 2, 2022

I dunno, I think Rudy Giuliani's shorts look pretty good. pic.twitter.com/xQHQ5Ip8jt — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 2, 2022

pretty sure this is actually a JibJab ecard https://t.co/uVdU5mCPfD — Matt Quinn (@MattQuinn16) May 2, 2022

Is he wearing skorts? — ((Wry™)) 🇺🇦🌻 (@RIWry77) May 2, 2022

Rudy is starting to look like the long lost third Station https://t.co/oA4lOUzwX7 pic.twitter.com/fW0GFXuf2C — Van Stan Gundy (@mburchett) May 2, 2022

Even Kevin Smith is in awe of those shorts. https://t.co/aX94Fno7CB — Mr. Butter Chicken (@MrButterChicken) May 2, 2022

To the surprise of no one, Giuliani’s time on Cameo has been a non-stop thrill ride of embarrassment. Shortly after joining the platform, he got duped into making a video that essentially trashed his own client. It’s the type of bonehead legal move that only Giuliani could make in his desperate attempt to stave off the poor house after working for Trump. Then again, he could easily sublet his shorts. There’s plenty of room in them.

(Via Andrew Kaczynski on Twitter)