Rudy Giuliani’s Ginormous Golf Shorts Are Blowing People’s Minds: ‘What Fresh Hell Is This?’

Once celebrated attorney and former “America’s Mayor,” Rudy Giuliani is being absolutely roasted on social media thanks to a new video promoting his Cameo account. The cash-strapped Giuliani has taken to the video platform after hitching his star to Donald Trump’s wagon, which has reportedly left him broke after a combination of multi-billionaire lawsuits and the former president allegedly stiffing Giuliani on his legal fees.

In the latest video posted to his various social media accounts, Giuliani awkwardly stands on a golf course in a pair of silly, huge shorts while he awkwardly swings a club from side-to-side in an effort to entice someone, anyone to pay him for a Cameo video.

“I’m Rudy Giuliani,” the giant shorted menace says. “If you want to have a really nice conversation, or a birthday greeting, or just talk golf, go to the link below.”

Much like his disastrous appearance on The Masked Singer in late April, the jokes started flying in as people went to town on Giuliani’s outfit. Specifically, his shorts, which again, are stupid huge. As one Twitter user expertly notes below, they’re a size only Kevin Smith could dream of.

You can see reactions to Giuliani’s mammoth shorts below:

To the surprise of no one, Giuliani’s time on Cameo has been a non-stop thrill ride of embarrassment. Shortly after joining the platform, he got duped into making a video that essentially trashed his own client. It’s the type of bonehead legal move that only Giuliani could make in his desperate attempt to stave off the poor house after working for Trump. Then again, he could easily sublet his shorts. There’s plenty of room in them.

(Via Andrew Kaczynski on Twitter)

