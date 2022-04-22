Jimmy Kimmel went to town on Rudy Giuliani‘s bizarre The Masked Singer appearance, which finally made its debut this week after being spoiled earlier in the year. The late night host ripped Fox for making the very odd choice to rope in the disgraced lawyer for Donald Trump who’s been a constant peddler of election conspiracy theories to the detriment of his own career.

“They finally get a Republican to wear a mask, and that’s how it goes,” Kimmel quipped while setting up the Giuliani reveal that led to Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong walking off of the show in protest.

Kimmel also took a shot at the weird clue Giuliani gave to guess his identity, which was “I get put in the box a lot.”

“No, he doesn’t,” Kimmel said in response the odd hint. “Oh, because he’s a vampire, right? That’s the coffin he sleeps in. That’s the box. They put him in a box in the parking lot of a dildo store.”

After getting in that solid Four Seasons Landscaping dig, Kimmel turned his attention to Fox for signing off on such a ridiculous stunt and joked about which offensive guests The Masked Singer is going to line up next.

“I mean, I know it’s Fox, but I still can’t believe they did this. They put him on,” Kimmel said. “Rudy Giuliani tried to overthrow our government. Who do they have? Is Jared from Subway and the Zika virus next?”

(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live)