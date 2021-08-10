In yet another sign that things aren’t exactly going great for Rudy Giuliani, “America’s Mayor” is now taking Cameo requests. For the low price of $199, Giuliani will record a personalized video message for you or a friend because who doesn’t want to see the erratic face of Donald Trump’s Big Lie wishing you a happy birthday? Giuliani announced his Cameo venture just shy of 3:00 am Tuesday morning on the east coast, which should really tamp down those rumors about his drinking problem. Nothing concerning here!

Good news: I want to connect with YOU on Cameo — Now taking all Cameo requests! https://t.co/c5I1EUiuts pic.twitter.com/55SgNqv7Sj — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 10, 2021

It should go without saying at this point, but Giuliani is in deep financial trouble. Thanks to his post-election work for Trump, which he reportedly hasn’t been paid for, Giuliani is drowning in legal fees after being sued by voting software companies for his attempts to discredit the results of the 2020 presidential election. In early June, Giuliani’s few remaining allies tried to raise money for his legal defense fund, but it was such a colossal failure that the whole thing was shuttered in less than a month.

Adding insult to injury, Giuliani can no longer practice law in the state of the New York after having his license suspended by the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court who deemed Giuliani a threat to the public for his role in undermining that election. The New York decision allowed the D.C. Court of Appeals to also suspend Giuliani’s license, which means he can no longer act as an attorney in the nation’s capitol either.

In short, it’s going to take a lot more than Cameo videos to Giuliani out of this mess.

(Via Rudy Giuliani on Twitter)