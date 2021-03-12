Nearly a week after Piers Morgan bashed Meghan Markle over her Oprah interview, the fallout continues, and this latest development has to do with Piers being very happy to have the support of Tucker Carlson and Sharon Osbourne. Piers had already thanked his haters and doubled down on his refusal to believe Meghan after she admitted feeling suicidal during her time with the British Royal Family. She had also revealed that an unidentified member of the Windsors had made racist remarks about her and Prince Harry’s son, yet Piers remained unconvinced, even storming off live TV and leaving Good Morning Britain after being called out for his one-sided beefing.

Sharon Osbourne, however, empathized with Piers. The Talk host tweeted, “I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.” Piers replied, “I love Sharon Osbourne because she always stays true to herself. She knew she would get abused by the woke brigade for tweeting this.” Sharon then defended Piers on The Talk, where she clashed with co-host Sheryl Underwood, who questioned why she was giving “validation or safe haven” to Piers’ racist remarks. To that, Sharon declared that her own tears were validated because “I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?” she added. “What does it gotta do with me?”

Well, the backlash was fierce, and Sharon has now apologized for what she now realizes were insensitive remarks about race while essentially saying that she “panicked, felt blindsided” and said the wrong thing.

“After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday. I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community,” Osbourne wrote. “To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

To that, This Is Why I Resist author Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu — who initially clashed with Piers on Good Morning Britain earlier this week when all of this chaos began — has come for Sharon. While accusing Sharon of “weaponizing your whiteness & White woman’s tears with such arrogance,” Shola is advising Sharon to publicly apologize to Sheryl, too.

Sharon – weaponizing your whiteness & White woman's tears with such arrogance in your ignorance of Racism as power construct didn't deserve Sheryl's measured response. I would've verbally eviscerated you. Was Piers worth it?Good apologise to all Where's public apology to Sheryl? https://t.co/cSZvoe6WxW — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) March 12, 2021

The Talk should feel pretty awkward today. And yes, all of this began after Piers Morgan decided to whine (among other things), “I wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle if she gave me a weather report,” thereby prompting over 41,000 complaints about on-air violations of “harm and offense” rules. Piers Morgan, spreader of chaos.