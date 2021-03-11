Piers Morgan has made his thoughts quite clear on the Meghan Markle situation. He thanked his haters and doubled down on his refusal to believe her after she expressed feeling suicidal during her time with the British Royal Family. Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview has left Prince William insisting to reporters that “we are very much not a racist family,” yet Piers remains unrepentant in his steadfast refusal to believe what Meghan described as racially-charged remarks from unidentified members of the Royal Family. Piers even ended up storming off live TV and leaving Good Morning Britain over his stubborn refusal to stop his one-sided beefing with Meghan, but he’s got a couple of supporters out there.

That would include Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. Not too many public figures would be thrilled to see support from cable news’ biggest pusher of harmful conspiracy theories, but Morgan’s all over it with a “thumbs up” emoji.

“He left his job on the British morning show after failing to be sufficiently impressed by that whiny duchess from LA complaining about how hard her life is,” proclaimed Carlson on Wednesday night. “Now Piers Morgan knew what the script was supposed to be (“oh, you poor oppressed duchess”), but he refused to read it, so now he’s unemployed.”

It makes sense that Tucker would latch onto Piers as an example of “cancel culture,” a label that has led the far right to mobilize while memorializing Pepe Le Pew, and Piers is bizarrely happy to have the support. He’s also got… Sharon Osbourne on his side. The Talk host supported him earlier this week while tweeting, “I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

In response, Piers lauded Sharon as a true friend, and he tweeted, “I love Sharon Osbourne because she always stays true to herself. She knew she would get abused by the woke brigade for tweeting this – but did it anyway because it what she believes.”

Sharon took her defense of Piers to her gig on The Talk, where it did not go over well. Her co-host, Sheryl Underwood, posed this question (via People): “What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree?”