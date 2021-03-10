Piers Morgan is feeling unrepentant about Meghan Markle while greeting his first day as a free agent after leaving Good Morning Britain, mere hours following his on-air tantrum, in which he stormed off set after being called out by a co-host. What a sentence, right? We knew that drama would be coming after Meghan and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview, but Piers decided to attack Meghan (who he briefly dated over five years ago, which suggests an extra-petty spin on his beef) in a manner that was particularly vicious. He dismissed what Meghan described as racially-charged remarks from unidentified members of the Royal Family, and he expressed disbelief over Meghan feeling suicidal during her time with the Royal Family — “I wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle if she gave me a weather report,” he tweeted after the Oprah interview — and he prompted over 41,000 complaints about on-air violations of “harm and offense” rules.

So, how is Piers feeling today… any regrets? Silly rabbit.

Piers is patting himself on the back because (partially due to his tantrum), “Good Morning Britain beat BBC Breakfast in the ratings yesterday for the first time.”

Piers also decided to slam Meghan again while he thanked his haters. “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview,” he tweeted alongside a Winston Churchill quote meme. “I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

That sounds about right from the King of Contempt. Meanwhile, people are crediting Good Morning Britain co-host Alex Bereford with being “the real MVP” for calling out Piers (who clearly couldn’t handle it) in the first place and setting his huffy exit in motion.

