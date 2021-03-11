Piers Morgan feels entitled to push people around, but the second someone pushes back, he runs away. That’s exactly what happened during Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain when co-host and weatherman Alex Beresford criticized Morgan’s attack on Meghan Markle. “I understand you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times,” he said. “And I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle — or you had one, and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, and yet you continue to trash her.” That’s when Morgan stormed off. He would leave the show for good later that day.

Beresford, who has been with Good Morning Britain since 2014, addressed Morgan’s decision to quit the show on Twitter on Thursday. “There is so much that could be said. Piers’ departure sincerely wasn’t the conclusion I was hoping for,” he wrote. “Over the last few years, Piers and I have had a lively, cheeky on-air relationship. We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning, and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world.” Beresford continued:

“I hoped we could reach a place of understanding. It’s sad that we weren’t able to get there, but challenging his opinion was not an outrage. On this occasion, we have to agree to disagree. I didn’t want him to quit, but I did want him to listen. Personally, Piers has always support my growth. He’s given me advise on several occasions and for that I am grateful. I wish him well!”

Now that is how you handle a disagreement. No wonder Beresford is being hailed as a global treasure on Twitter… although there might be another reason for that, too.

