Sydney Sweeney is happily engaged. No one is going to come between her and fiancé Jonathan Davino. Not Glen Powell and certainly not a human-sized duck. During ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, the mascot for the University of Oregon Ducks appeared behind the hosts and guest / It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson — feel free to make a bird joke later, this is not the time — with a sign. It read, “Sydney Sweeney call me back.”

The duck shot his shot, and was turned down in front of millions of people.

Sweeney responded to the Carly Rae Jepsen-like request on Instagram. “Sorry. Changed my number haha,” the Euphoria actress wrote in a Story to her 22.4 million followers. Ouch. At least Oregon won their game against Ohio State. Otherwise, it would be all-time bad day for the Duck.

As for Sweeney, she’s used to this. While promoting Anyone But You on an Australian talk show last year, the actress shared that she went to her first Australian Football League game and “got to meet everybody. I want to go back.” Co-star Powell chimed in, “Well, they had a good time meeting Sydney as well. The whole team slid into her DMs afterward. It was… Australia wanted to welcome her to town fast.” Sweeney joked, “Yeah… in a very big way.”

Hopefully the Oregon mascot didn’t send her a duck pic.