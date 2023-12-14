The only scarier than a venomous spider? An entire soccer team sliding into your DMs.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell filmed their upcoming romantic comedy, Anyone But You, in Australia. “I love it,” the Euphoria actress told the Smallzy Surgery podcast. “I’ve downloaded multiple real estate apps to look into moving to Australia.” The locals wouldn’t mind if she lived there, too.

During an appearance on Thursday’s episode of the Australian talk show The Morning, Sweeney discussed attending her first Australian Football League (AFL) game. “I had a lot of questions. First of all, why are the shorts so short?” she joked. “I had a blast. I got to meet everybody. I want to go back.”

Powell chimed in, “Well, they had a good time meeting Sydney as well. The whole team slid into her DMs afterward. It was… Australia wanted to welcome her to town fast.” Sweeney agreed, adding, “Yeah… in a very big way.” The Sydney Swans will have to compete with Powell (allegedly), who nearly died while taking his pants off in front of his co-star.

“Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe either,” the Top Gun: Maverick star explained. “Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it’s a really fun scene, so it was all worth it.”

Anyone But You comes out on December 22nd.

(Via news.com.au)