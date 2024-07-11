With BRAT girl summer in full swing, you might have forgotten about the lesser known trend RAT summer, and that’s fair, because what is with that anyway? But ABC and the producers of The Bachelorette really wanted to hop on the Rodent Man trend and decided to cast two actual rats on this season of the long-running dating show. CongRATS!

On the season premiere of The Bachelorette, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that there seem to be two rats scuttling across the screen at one point.

Sorry but do two rats run across the background pic.twitter.com/n0hNvvjlTG — ali segel (@OnlineAlison) July 11, 2024

Did you see the rats? Right, they appear just after one of the contestants, Sam, a contractor from South Carolina, claims he is a “love virgin” because he has never experienced love. If this doesn’t work out for him, there is a ton of room over on Love Island.

When the rat rumors started flying, producers were quick to respond, telling Entertainment Weekly, “You’ll notice there were two of them. Everyone deserves to find love!” It seems a little unfair that the bachelorette gets 25 eligible men to choose from, but the rat only gets one? What does ABC, a company owned by a very successful mouse, think this says to aspiring Ratchlorettes? Still, it didn’t go unnoticed by fans on social media:

The rats on The Bachelorette having their own storyline! https://t.co/X9xajVoOsy — Rosi Hahn (@Gallivespian1) July 11, 2024

Noticed the rats run by immediately and my husband said it was “foreshadowing” lmao 🤣😭 #bachelorette https://t.co/xCMovObkDJ — Jamie Miller (@JamieTheMiller) July 11, 2024

Remy and the boys just running to the kitchen to cook up a romantic meal https://t.co/fnpBRDgvXW pic.twitter.com/EbdNUo6U1q — Harrison Lee 🇰🇷 (@HLLivingLoco) July 11, 2024

"Our show is going viral-"

"Finally"

"No because of rats"

"What" https://t.co/BL3iPEilKB — naoacha (@naohencasa) July 11, 2024

Quiet or they’ll make a rat bachelor spinoff series https://t.co/yXuMpbFb6u — nick (@pieper_nick) July 11, 2024

It should be also noted that the Bachelor Mansion has changed locations this year, which was already a controversial move amongst fans. Apparently, the rat thing is not uncommon there!!

LMFAOO THIS IS AT THE HUMMINGBIRD RANCH !!! I’ve worked this venue multiple times and there’s always rats running around. I’d throw them pieces of chicken soemtimes😂😂 https://t.co/2vkHzuWg3b — pink pussy punch (@_Tortugas) July 11, 2024

Tune in for The Ratchelorette premiering… one day…

(Via Entertainment Weekly)