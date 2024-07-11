bachelorette
ABC
Viral

A Pair Of Rats Showed Up On ‘The Bachelorette’ Because ‘Everyone Deserves To Find Love’

With BRAT girl summer in full swing, you might have forgotten about the lesser known trend RAT summer, and that’s fair, because what is with that anyway? But ABC and the producers of The Bachelorette really wanted to hop on the Rodent Man trend and decided to cast two actual rats on this season of the long-running dating show. CongRATS!

On the season premiere of The Bachelorette, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that there seem to be two rats scuttling across the screen at one point.

Did you see the rats? Right, they appear just after one of the contestants, Sam, a contractor from South Carolina, claims he is a “love virgin” because he has never experienced love. If this doesn’t work out for him, there is a ton of room over on Love Island.

When the rat rumors started flying, producers were quick to respond, telling Entertainment Weekly, “You’ll notice there were two of them. Everyone deserves to find love!” It seems a little unfair that the bachelorette gets 25 eligible men to choose from, but the rat only gets one? What does ABC, a company owned by a very successful mouse, think this says to aspiring Ratchlorettes? Still, it didn’t go unnoticed by fans on social media:

It should be also noted that the Bachelor Mansion has changed locations this year, which was already a controversial move amongst fans. Apparently, the rat thing is not uncommon there!!

Tune in for The Ratchelorette premiering… one day…

(Via Entertainment Weekly)