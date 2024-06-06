Charli XCX hasn’t decided yet whether she will reveal who inspired her to write “Girl, So Confusing” from Brat, her forthcoming album.
“When I wrote it, I was like, ‘I’m revealing!'” Charli XCX said on Las Culturistas With Matt Rogers And Bowen Yang. “But now, the time is here, [and] I’m like, ‘Oh, am I revealing?’ […] My thing is, people are gonna guess. You probably both have an accurate guess.”
The time to hear “Girl, So Confusing” and form a guess is near. Find everything you need to know about Charli XCX’s Brat below.
Release Date
Brat is due out 6/7 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “360”
2. “Club Classics”
3. “Sympathy Is A Knife”
4. “I Might Say Something Stupid”
5. “Talk Talk”
6. “Von Dutch”
7. “Everything Is Romantic”
8. “Rewind”
9. “So I”
10. “Girl, So Confusing”
11. “Apple”
12. “B2b”
13. “Mean Girls”
14. “I Think About It All The Time”
15. “365”
Singles
Charli XCX has released “Von Dutch,” “Club Classics,” “B2b,” and “360.” On top of that, the “Von Dutch” remix featured Addison Rae and A.G. Cook, and a “360” remix featured Robyn and Yung Lean.
Features
So far, the only confirmed featured artists have been those welcomed onto the “Von Dutch” and “360” remixes.
Artwork
Tour
In late March and early April, Charli XCX separately announced Brat 2024 and Brat 2024 Arena Tour dates, as seen below:
If that weren’t satisfying enough, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan will co-headline the Sweat North American tour this fall. Find all of Charli XCX’s upcoming tour dates here.