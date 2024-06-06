Charli XCX hasn’t decided yet whether she will reveal who inspired her to write “Girl, So Confusing” from Brat, her forthcoming album.

“When I wrote it, I was like, ‘I’m revealing!'” Charli XCX said on Las Culturistas With Matt Rogers And Bowen Yang. “But now, the time is here, [and] I’m like, ‘Oh, am I revealing?’ […] My thing is, people are gonna guess. You probably both have an accurate guess.”

The time to hear “Girl, So Confusing” and form a guess is near. Find everything you need to know about Charli XCX’s Brat below.