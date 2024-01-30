The Bachelor is now in its 28th season. There’s also been 20 seasons of The Bachelorette, nine seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, one season of The Golden Bachelor, and so on. With so many episodes in the BTC (Bachelor Televised Universe), eventually you were going to have a contestant who appeared in a Vin Diesel movie. That’s just math.

One of the women vying for Joey Graziadei’s heart in the current season of The Bachelor is Maria Georgas. As noted by Decider, the executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario, only has one pre-Bachelor credit on her IMDb: Firefly #1 in The Pacifier, the 2005 kid-friendly action comedy starring Dominic Toretto as a Navy SEAL who becomes — record scratch — a babysitter.

Georgas didn’t mention her unnamed movie character past on The Bachelor, but she does have strong movie takes.

You likely remember [Georgas] as the woman who let Joey know she didn’t approve of his favorite movie, Remember the Titans, on night one. Following the premiere, Georgas posted an apology to Instagram Stories, explaining, “I didn’t know Denzel Washington was in it, and I love Denzel Washington… When I found out he was in the movie I already automatically knew the movie was going to be fantastic. I have since watched it and it’s great. I’m so sorry about that, guys.”

If Graziadei said his favorite movie was The Pacifier, Georgas would know he’s a liar. No one’s favorite movie is The Pacifier.

(Via Decider)