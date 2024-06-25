TMZ recently released a documentary, TMZ Presents: Famous & Naked, about celebrities who are “showing it all online and raking in fortunes.” Back in my day, you had sit next to a total stranger during an 11:30 a.m. matinee screening of The Pillow Book to see Ewan McGregor in his birthday suit, and that’s the way we liked it. Anyway, one of the subjects in the doc is Drea de Matteo, the Emmy-winning The Sopranos actress who is making way more money on OnlyFans than she ever did on one of the best shows of all-time.

“Why did I join OnlyFans?” she asks in Famous & Naked, according to Decider. “When we launched, we had, I would say, a couple hundred bucks left in the bank, I’m not kidding.” She continues, “Did I do it out of desperation? Fuck yes I did. Did I think it would empower me just to be on OnlyFans? No, that wasn’t the fucking point. It empowered me to take care of my family.”

de Matteo hasn’t said how much dough she’s making, but her account has over 154,000 likes. If even half that many people subscribed at the monthly rate of $15, she would be earning over a million bucks every 30 days or so. But outside of the financial benefits, there’s another reason why de Matteo signed up. “There’s a lot of shifty sh*t that goes on in Hollywood,” she said. “It’s about freedom. And I don’t have to answer to f*cking anybody right now.”

You can watch TMZ Presents: Famous & Naked on Tubi.

(Via TMZ)