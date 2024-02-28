‘The Sopranos’ Star Drea De Matteo Is Making So Much Money On OnlyFans

Drea de Matteo is raking it in on OnlyFans.

The Sopranos actress, who claims that she was basically blacklisted by Hollywood for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, told the Daily Mail that she had only $10 in her bank account when she joined the subscription-based platform for adult content creators. Within five minutes, “I was able to pay back compass real estate who kept the sale of my house,” she said.

de Matteo credits OnlyFans for “[saving] my life, 100 percent. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it really did save us. Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids. It saved my home of many years that was very important to us.”

Although Drea joined OnlyFans out of sheer necessity, she has grown to love it and has found a new sense of an empowerment – and she isn’t planning on giving it up anytime soon. “It feels good to see those photos,” she enthused. “They might be touched up here and there but the truth is they videotape me going live when we do the photoshoot so fans can see the photo shoot happening in real time. For the most part like I look good, and the best part about it is I get to be heavier. I don’t look good in the pictures if I’m skinny. Before photo shoot, I get to eat and eat. I get to bulk up to look better.”

de Matteo’s OnlyFans account has over 119,000 likes. If even half that many people subscribed at $15/month, she would be earning over $885,000 every month, minus whatever OnlyFans takes as a cut. Or something like that. I’m as good as math as Christopher Moltisanti is at coming up with screenplay ideas, which is to say, very bad.

(Via the Daily Mail)