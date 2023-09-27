After being hit with a damning partial judgment in his New York fraud case, Donald Trump did what Donald Trump does best: Shrieked to high heaven on social media.

The former president predictably trotted out accusations of a “witch hunt” and blamed the Democrats for causing his legal woes. However, in true Trump fashion, he couldn’t help but tip his hand to what’s really bothering him: The judge doesn’t think Mar-a-Lago is the most beautiful piece of Florida real estate that’s totally worth a bajillion dollars. The same Mar-a-Lago that Trump suspiciously sold to his own son just last month.

“We are rapidly becoming a Communist Country, and my Civil Rights have been taken away from me,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after calling the judge “DERANGED” in all-caps of course:

The New York State Attorney General went before a Highly Politicized Democrat Judge, who refused allowing the case to go to the Commercial Division, where it belonged, to simply rule, despite all of the evidence to the contrary, that I committed fraud, which is both ridiculous and untrue. As an example, this Democrat Operative valued Mar-a-Lago, the most spectacular and valuable property in Palm Beach, Florida, to be worth as low as $18 Million, when in actuality, it could be worth almost 100 times that amount. He hated everything about me at a level that I have never seen before, even beyond the hatred of that displayed by Letitia James. There was no trial and no jury for the supposed “wrongdoing” OF FULLY PAYING BACK SOPHISTICATED WALL STREET BANKS IN FULL, WITH INTEREST, WITH NO DEFAULTS, AND WITH NO VICTIMS.

“My Civil Rights have been violated, and some Appellate Court, whether Federal or State, must reverse this horrible, un-American decision,” Trump wrote in conclusion. “If they can do this to me, they can do this to YOU!”

Usually, this is part where Don Jr. chimes in and parrots his dad, but this time, Eric Trump fired off an attack on the judge.

Today, I lost all faith in the New York legal system. Never before have I seen such hatred toward one person by a judge – a coordinated effort with the Attorney General to destroy a man’s life, company and accomplishments. We have run an exceptional company – never missing a loan… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 26, 2023

“Never before have I seen such hatred toward one person by a judge – a coordinated effort with the Attorney General to destroy a man’s life, company and accomplishments,” Eric tweeted. “We have run an exceptional company – never missing a loan payment, making banks hundreds of millions of dollars, developing some of the most iconic assets in the world. Yet today, the persecution of our family continues…”

(Via Truth Social)