Donald Trump‘s alleged attempt to conceal classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida just went from bad to worse thanks to a bombshell revelation this week. According to a new report, the special counsel investigation has evidence that Trump aides allegedly moved documents the day before a Department of Justice subpoena was served at Mar-a-Lago.

As for how investigators obtained that evidence: A maintenance worker told them.

The unnamed Mar-a-Lago employee reportedly tipped off federal prosecutors that he observed Trump’s White House valet, Walt Nauta, moving boxes and even offered to help. At the time, the worker “had no idea what was inside the boxes,” but he later informed investigators about what he saw.

Via The New York Times:

The worker’s account is potentially significant to prosecutors as they piece together details of how Mr. Trump handled sensitive documents he took with him from the White House upon leaving office and whether he obstructed efforts by the Justice Department and the National Archives to retrieve them. Mr. Trump was found to have been keeping some of the documents in the storage room where Mr. Nauta and the maintenance worker were moving boxes on the day before the Justice Department’s top counterintelligence official, Jay Bratt, traveled to Mar-a-Lago last June to seek the return of any government materials being held by the former president.

The Washington Post was the first to report on the special counsel learning about the movement of the boxes, but this new detail sheds light on just how thoroughly prosecutors are investigating the matter. While commenting on the recent flurry of activity, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough noted that there’s no way Trump doesn’t understand that he’s in “serious trouble.”

“This is not going to end well for him or people that are close to him,” Scarborough said.

