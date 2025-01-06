Fast & Furious frenemies Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson both presented awards at Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony. Upon noticing the list of presenters, I had hoped that they would be assigned to present together, but sadly, that was not the case. In fact, The Rock presented the first award, and the rest of the evening was exceedingly tame. Until Vin strode onstage, that is, and then things grew deliciously awkward.

The man who has embodied Dominic Toretto was on hand to Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and the award went to Wicked, but what also drew attention was Vin’s acknowledgement of the other participant in his aforementioned “candy ass” feud. Along with an obligatory shoutout to “family”, Vin knew exactly what the people wanted: “Hey Dwayne.”

Oh, Vin delivered. You can watch that moment here.

The Rock responded only with his trademark brilliant smile, but social media loved it. One user commented, “You can cut the tension between The Rock and Vin Diesel with a knife” while another added, “I thought some sh*t was gonna pop off.” Was this exchange as awkward as some concluded? For sure, and perhaps this wasn’t exactly “what the rock looks like when he’s fantasizing about tearing vin diesel in half,” but indisputably, this moment was “the kind of drama the #GoldenGlobes needed.” Bless these Drama Kings.