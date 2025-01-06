The year has only begun, and the Golden Globes are already here to hand out awards to an array of TV and movie shows. This year’s ceremony will air on CBS (and stream on Paramount+ along with YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV), and comedian Nikki Glaser is doing the hosting honors after frequent host Ricky Gervais finally ran out of jokes about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Hopefully, the night will see some red carpet shenanigans and tipsy champagne speeches before the night is done.

Repeated representation among nominees comes from Wicked, The Bear, Emilia Pérez, and Baby Reindeer, among other heavy hitters. Presenters include everybody from Margaret Qualley to Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Andrew Garfield, Dwayne Johnson, and Vin Diesel. Will those two present together? Please. (Update: They did not.) The “Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” would be a great opportunity for them to have a flex-off onstage.

Please follow along with the below list as we update it. Winners will be in bold.

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emilia Pérez

Anora

Challengers

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best Television Series, Drama

Shogun

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Squid Game

Slow Horses

The Day of the Jackal