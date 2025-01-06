The year has only begun, and the Golden Globes are already here to hand out awards to an array of TV and movie shows. This year’s ceremony will air on CBS (and stream on Paramount+ along with YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV), and comedian Nikki Glaser is doing the hosting honors after frequent host Ricky Gervais finally ran out of jokes about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Hopefully, the night will see some red carpet shenanigans and tipsy champagne speeches before the night is done.
Repeated representation among nominees comes from Wicked, The Bear, Emilia Pérez, and Baby Reindeer, among other heavy hitters. Presenters include everybody from Margaret Qualley to Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Andrew Garfield, Dwayne Johnson, and Vin Diesel. Will those two present together? Please. (Update: They did not.) The “Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” would be a great opportunity for them to have a flex-off onstage.
Please follow along with the below list as we update it. Winners will be in bold.
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emilia Pérez
Anora
Challengers
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best Television Series, Drama
Shogun
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Squid Game
Slow Horses
The Day of the Jackal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Hacks
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Wicked
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez
“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl
“Compress/Repress,” Challengers
“Forbidden Road,” Better Man
“Kiss The Sky,” The Wild Robot
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez
Best Motion Picture Score
Challengers
Conclave
The Brutalist
The Wild Robot
Emilia Pérez
Best Director, Motion Picture
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Demi Moore, The Substance
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Zendaya, Challengers
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Emilia Pérez
All We Imagine as Light
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on TV
Ali Wong, Single Lady
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Supporting Actor In A Television Series or Miniseries
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Supporting Actress In A Television Series or Miniseries
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best Supporting Actor, Any Motion Picture
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Best Supporting Actress, Any Motion Picture
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave