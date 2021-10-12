Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s feud has been a non-stop source of entertainment (and an excuse to use the “come at me, bro” photo from Fast Five above) for five years now, ever since The Rock called out his male Fast and Furious co-stars for being “candy asses.” He was referring to Diesel specifically, who… you should just read the feud timeline here. It’s messy and involves Tyrese referring to himself as “just a passionate film critic.” I love it. Recently, Diesel claimed his “tough love” approach with Johnson was akin to method acting, to which The Rock replied, “I laughed and I laughed hard.”

Vanity Fair spoke to the Jungle Cruise actor about his definition for “candy ass” (“A candy ass is something you don’t want to be. And the best way that I can describe a candy ass is: Life is so much easier, I have found, when you are not full of sh*t. And a candy ass is completely full of sh*t”) and whether something happened on the set of The Fate of the Furious in August 2016 for him to post what he did.

“Nothing specific happened, just the same old shit,” he says. “And that just wasn’t my best day.” Because of what happened, I ask, or because he chose to share it on Instagram? “Chose to share it.”

Johnson continued, “It caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough… [it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note. But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bullsh*t away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.” He clarified that “I meant what I said,” but “to express it publicly was not the right thing to do.” I respectfully disagree.

But these days are probably over:

(Via Vanity Fair)