Spock would never. Zachary Quinto (Heroes, NOS4A2, Star Trek franchise) has been told not to return to a trendy eatery after allegedly pulling a James Corden. Manita, a self-described “mediterranean-ish bistro” in Toronto, straight-up tagged Quinto following a Sunday encounter that apparently turned brunch into a tear-fest.

“Zachary Quinto — an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer,” the restaurant posted in an Instagram story. “Yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him that his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for.”

The incident reportedly grew tense and emotional: “Made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable. Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them.”

On Monday morning, Manita’s social media team decided to immortalize the fleeting “story” moment in a full-on Instagram post, too.

Quinto hasn’t yet publicly commented on the accusations. He did, however, celebrate his 47th birthday on Sunday while allegedly being a total grump. And there’s no way that he did so while eating the below shakshuka. That’s the face of a god in a skillet right there. Grumping is simply not possible while enjoying this, but reportedly (and on a more serious note), Quinto will not be indulging in this heavenly Manita dish in the future.

(Via Manita on Instagram)