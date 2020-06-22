The second season of AMC’s NOS4A2 premiered on Sunday night with a true kicker: Charlie Manx may have “died,” but he’s still somehow kicking. Zachary Quinto returns to play the immortal psychic vampire, whose love affair with a supernaturally-powered car can reinstill his youth, if only he can devour a child-soul or two during his travels to Christmasland. Fortunately for viewers, this season (which continues adapting Joe Hill’s novel) is not only spookier but more focused than last year’s run. The tighter story also makes the horror personal while bringing the beef between Manx and his foil, Vic McQueen, to a proper head. And Manx is out for revenge, so watch out, world.

Of course, this role isn’t Quinto’s first villainous rodeo. Although his eyebrows would never let anyone forget his take of the beloved Dr. Spock in the reinvigorated Star Trek franchise, no one could forget his convincing portrayals of striking, unforgettable antagonists in Heroes and American Horror Story. While speaking to us in a phone interview, Quinto looked fondly back on his bad-guy roles while also hoping to pause them for awhile. Before that happens, though, he’s delivered one hell of a sinister comeback for Charlie Manx. It’s a demanding role that puts Quinto through the paces this season, both physically and otherwise, and he was kind enough to talk about deep-diving into a reprehensible character’s mind to trace the roots of his evil.

I’ve always wanted to “interview a vampire” or somebody who’s portraying a vampire-like character.

Fantastic! I’m glad I can fulfill your dream.

You’ve played plenty of likeable guys, so what does it say to you when people hear your name and instantly conjure up visions of your antagonists and villains?

It’s hard to say. I think I’m not afraid to look at the darker side of human experience in my own life and interactions with people. To me, it signifies the work that I’ve done on myself to be able to hold space for characters like this and for people to have reactions to characters like this. I think, in our culture, we need places to put our otherwise sublimated, kind-of darker energy, and if my creative process can help people identify those aspects of themselves in a character that excites or thrills them, or if they love to hate them, I’m happy to do that, to a point. I feel like, for me, my experience as Charlie Manx kind-of exists as a culmination of a period of work that I’ve done, starting with Heroes, moving to American Horror Story, and now with NOS4A2. So I’m actually really interested in exploring other psychologies and psyches moving forward and putting the “villain track” on pause for awhile to let it rest. But this has been a really great experience for me, so I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with such committed and lovely people and to bring this book, which is so phenomenal in its own right, to life.

Whenever I think about actors who are known for playing “bad guys,” I recall what Mayans M.C.‘s Emilio Rivera told us last year. After playing 40 normal guys and 140 bad guys, he said, “I remember all the bad guys, but I don’t remember the good guys too much.. [because] I put a part of myself into the bad guys, trying to find the good in them.”

Oh yeah, uh-huh!

Well, Charlie Manx believes he’s doing good, but is there any of that to grab onto while portraying him?

Well, I think the job of any actor who’s inhabiting the psyche of a character is to understand the origins of that psyche, so with Manx, he may think he’s a good person, doing good, but anyone who’s objectively looking at the situation sees that it’s entirely warped and untrue and a manipulation of reality. And where does that kind of manipulation of reality in someone’s experience usually generate?

Probably when they’re younger or at some sort-of pivotal point in life.

It’s usually at a point of real trauma in their development, whether it’s in their youth or adolescence. And I think one of the great things about Season 2 is that it does take that dive into what Charlie Manx used to be, and it’s something that I did from the beginning of this job — to really understand what created this monster, right? And where do we go? And when we go into his past… it’s a little bit in the book but more specifically in Joe Hill’s graphic novel, which is called The Wraith, which is entirely about Manx’s relationship with the car and how it comes to be in his life, and it really gives answers to those questions. So, I was doing that deep dive in Season 1, but the great thing is that the audience gets to do it in Season 2. I think that they’ll be really satisfied by the episodes we have that are more flashbacks and that are opportunities to see the origins of this trauma.

Without spoiling anything, he’s got real-life concerns at work in addition to the supernatural elements. And how do you think that his motive of revenge adds to his level of dangerousness?