Amazon Will Sell Authentic LaMelo And LiAngelo Ball Lithuanian Jerseys

LaVar Ball’s youngest Ball sons, LaMelo and LiAngelo, are shipping off to Lithuania on January 3rd to start their professional basketball careers. LaMelo and LiAngelo signed with first-division Lithuanian club, Vytautas Prienai, in early December after a Series of Unfortunate Events ended the family’s relationship with UCLA.

LaVar Ball’s original plan for Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo had the brothers all suiting up for UCLA before either getting drafted or signed by the Lakers to team up in Los Angeles. LaVar’s decision to homeschool LaMelo, and LiAngelo’s arrest on a UCLA trip to China, forced the Ball’s to change course, and if nothing else, the move has provided hoops fans everywhere with hours of mindless entertainment.

Shortly after the Ball’s signed with Vytautas Prienai, a mixture of first-hand reports and hilarious rumors started circulating regarding the new squad LaMelo and LiAngelo were heading to. One particularly interesting rumor was the claim that Virginijus Šeškus, their new head coach, would sell meat out of the trunk of his car after practice.

Šeškus later clarified this rumor, saying he doesn’t sell the meat necessarily, but that some of his players would request delicious meat from a store down the road, and that is why he had it in the trunk of his car after practice. The fact that this meat trunk story needed clarifying bodes well for the future hilarity of the Ball era in Lithuania. This is going to be great.