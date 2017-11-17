Who Is Cyborg, The Robotic Hero Of ‘Justice League’?

Warner Bros.

Among the protagonists of Justice League there’s an addition to the lineup made famous by Superfriends: Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. Sure, Teen Titans Go! fans and comics readers know who he is, but casual superhero moviegoers might not be sure. For your edification, a short primer on the Justice League hero.

Cyborg dates back to 1980. Writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Perez, who’d each recently jumped ship from Marvel, wanted to revive Teen Titans, a book about kid sidekicks of superheroes that began in the 1960s. But with a twist: the Titans would no longer be young teens but characters on the verge of adulthood ready to strike out away from their mentors and stand on their own. It was a chance to update the concept, and also to bring new heroes into the mix. That’s where Victor Stone comes in.

In the comics, Stone, the son of roboticists Silas and Elinore Stone, doesn’t quite fit in with his family, preferring sports and earning a football scholarship to messing around in the lab. After a horrific accident leaves Vic missing an eye and several limbs, his parents use him as a guinea pig to rebuild his body with cybernetics, giving him not just his limbs and his eyes back but full-on superpowers and a computer with which his mind can interface directly. Think a cross between Superman, a hacker, and Inspector Gadget. The trade-off: Victor is obviously a cyborg. There’s no way to hide his scars, mechanical limbs, or giant red eye. In fact, he stumbles over the Titans not by saving a bus full of kids or stopping a mugging, but because he’s looking for a support group and they’re the only ones who get him.

DC

That’s been Vic’s struggle ever since. Unfortunately, your life just gets weirder when you’re a superhero. Among the many strange things that have happened to him: He died, but had his mind saved by a race of creatures spawned by a sentient planet sexually assaulting Swamp Thing (yes, that happened). His subconscious tried to hunt down and “save” his friends before his mind was restored and put into a robot. Then his body was cloned and he was back to his old self, just in time for his former teammate Jericho to hijack his body and try to kill all the Titans, and for a killer hunting Jericho to shoot him in the face. He wakes up from his coma just in time to discover his very body has been knocked off and sold to the military.