Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Everything is coming to a head in the seventh season of Game of Thrones. The weak have been culled from the game, leaving three major players ready to fight to the death for control of Westeros. Jon Targaryen of the North, Daenerys Targaryen from across the Narrow Sea, and Cersei Lannister, the First of Her Name. Now, in the first trailer from the upcoming truncated season show these queens and reluctant king on the war path towards each other.

Will the White Walkers take advantage of this divided realm? You know the answer to that.

While Cersei and Jon look equally royal and ready to drag each other to the death over their familial blood feud, the real stand-out here is Dany. It’s not a surprise she’s made landfall in Westeros, but it is kind of surprising to see her take the throne in Dragonstone in the trailer. Because that is where she must be. The design is similar, and as it is the place of her birth, a nearly impregnable fortress, and the original House Seat of the Targaryen conquerors, it would make sense for her to begin her assault from there. Especially since Stannis Baratheon is dead and those he left behind to guard Dragonstone wouldn’t put up much of a fight.

Also, I can’t wait to see the cosplay of Dany’s royal garb. Once again the Game of Thrones costume department simply nailed it.