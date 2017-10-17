The Han Solo Movie Has A Title And The Internet Is Already Having A Field Day

#Star Wars
10.17.17

After months of waiting and speculating, Ron Howard announced that production on the film had wrapped and he delivered to us the title of his Han Solo spinoff film. And the title we’ve all been waiting for is…exactly what we all thought it would be.

Yes, the upcoming standalone is officially titled Solo: A Star Wars Story. The film will follow Han Solo and Chewbacca as they do some extreme teen adventures before joining the rebellion. Alden Ehrenreich will play Han Solo, Donald Glover will play Lando Calrissian, and their co-stars include Game of Thrones‘s Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany and Westworld‘s Thandie Newton.

Given the film’s shall we say minimalist title, Twitter has a few thoughts, because of course they do.

