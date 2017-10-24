Harvey Weinstein’s Former Assistant Breaks NDA to Detail Sexual Assault

#Scandal
10.23.17 20 mins ago

Getty Image

Over the past few weeks, allegations of rape, misconduct, and sexual assault have hit Harvey Weinstein like a broken sewage pipe, with dozens of women stepping forward with their own horrifying stories. While many of the women who were brave enough to drag Weinstein’s abuse into the harsh light of day were actresses, some in positions of power in Hollywood, it should not be forgotten that Weinstein’s behavior (and that of men like him) affects women from every stratum of the industry.

The latest example of this is Zelda Perkins, a former assistant of the Miramax London offices, who gave an interview with the Financial Times to explain what Weinstein did to her and a female colleague. Her decision makes her the first former staffer to come forward and disregard the restrictions of an NDA, claiming that Weinstein had a wide network of lawyers who worked tirelessly to suppress the stories and prevent employees from speaking out through non-disclosures.

“I want to publicly break my non-disclosure agreement,” Perkins says in the interview. “Unless somebody does this there won’t be a debate about how egregious these agreements are and the amount of duress that victims are put under. My entire world fell in because I thought the law was there to protect those who abided by it. I discovered that it had nothing to do with right and wrong and everything to do with money and power.”

