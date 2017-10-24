Getty Image

Over the past few weeks, allegations of rape, misconduct, and sexual assault have hit Harvey Weinstein like a broken sewage pipe, with dozens of women stepping forward with their own horrifying stories. While many of the women who were brave enough to drag Weinstein’s abuse into the harsh light of day were actresses, some in positions of power in Hollywood, it should not be forgotten that Weinstein’s behavior (and that of men like him) affects women from every stratum of the industry.

The latest example of this is Zelda Perkins, a former assistant of the Miramax London offices, who gave an interview with the Financial Times to explain what Weinstein did to her and a female colleague. Her decision makes her the first former staffer to come forward and disregard the restrictions of an NDA, claiming that Weinstein had a wide network of lawyers who worked tirelessly to suppress the stories and prevent employees from speaking out through non-disclosures.