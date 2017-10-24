Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Academy Award winner Helen Mirren has invited you over to her place in 2018. The only hiccup? There’s gonna be a whole sh*tload of scary-ass ghosts there.

CBS Films has unveiled the teaser trailer for the sublimely subtitled horror film Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built. As you may have sorted out by the title, Winchester is inspired by the supernatural landmark that is the Winchester Mystery House. Mirren stars as arms heiress Sarah Winchester who begins the titular house that ghosts built and in the preview she does Helen Mirren in a haunted house movie as exquisitely as you could have ever hoped. YOU BET YOUR ASS THERE’S MULTIPLE DRAMATIC VEIL MOMENTS!

If you’re in the market for a description that doesn’t rank veil moments highly, this should give an outline on what Winchester has in store.

On an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco sits the most haunted house in the world. Built by Sarah Winchester, (Helen Mirren) heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. Constructed in an incessant twenty-four hour a day, seven day a week mania for decades, it stands seven stories tall and contains hundreds of rooms. To the outsider it looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah is not building for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for the brilliant Doctor Eric Price (Jason Clarke) whom she has summoned to the house. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters…

The Spierig Brothers, the twins handed this month’s big Saw reboot, serve as writer-directors on the upcoming film. Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built is scheduled to arrive in theaters on February 2, 2018. (Provided it completes construction.)