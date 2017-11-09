The Orchard

Louis C.K.’s new movie I Love You, Daddy, which premiered to mixed reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival, is about a father (C.K.) who tries to prevent his teenage daughter (Chloe Grace Moretz) from dating a much older producer (John Malkovich). Needless to say, “there’s a lot to unpack,” as our own Mike Ryan pointed out in his interview with the writer, director, and star.

I Love You, Daddy was supposed to screen in New York City on Thursday night, but the premiere has been cancelled. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The event, which was planned to be held at the Paris Theatre, will no longer take place with reps for the premiere citing, ‘unexpected circumstances.'” The timing has to do with a New York Times report on C.K. that’s rumored to be published shortly, “and the premiere was canceled in case it’s damaging.”

C.K. has so far refused to discuss allegations of sexual misconduct (Roseanne Barr accused him of “locking the door and masturbating in front of women comics and writers,” while Tig Notaro, whose One Mississippi he executive produces though C.K. and Notaro have apparently grown estranged, said he needs to “handle” the rumors). When asked about it by the Times, C.K. responded, “If you actually participate in a rumor, you make it bigger and you make it real,” before adding, “They’re rumors. That’s all it is.”

