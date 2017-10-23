Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Phantom Thread’ Trailer Offers A Preview Of Daniel Day-Lewis’ Final Movie

#Paul Thomas Anderson #Trailers
10.23.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

The last time Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Thomas Anderson teamed up, for There Will Be Blood, they created an acclaimed drama about the early days of the oil boom, a beloved meme, and inflict a massive fear of bowling on the general populace. So what’s coming for their next, and supposedly final, collaboration? A fashion drama, of sorts.

Don’t worry, the famously mercurial Day-Lewis isn’t dead, just sick of acting. Still he’s picked a heck of a story to retire on. Set in 1950s London, in the fashion world, Day-Lewis plays Reynolds Woodcock, head of the House of Woodcock. Reynolds is laser-focused on his work, not realizing he’s formed a constrictive shell around himself until somebody cracks it. The somebody, in this case, is Vicky Krieps’s Alma, who becomes Reynolds’ muse and lover, much to the consternation of his sister (Lesley Manville). But, of course, this being an Anderson film, there’s an angle of obsession, with the trailer asking the question of just what love is to a man obsessed with appearances and design.

If this sounds a little familiar, Anderson’s already done a comedic take on the same kind of protagonist, with Punch-Drunk Love, and he does tend to explore obsession in his movies. But whether this goes the route of, say, Hitchcockian thriller or a more restrained direction, we’ll have to wait to find out. Phantom Thread debuts this Christmas.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Thomas Anderson#Trailers
TAGSDANIEL DAY-LEWISpaul thomas andersonphantom threadTRAILERS

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP