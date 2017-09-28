TOHO

The list of the 10 highest grossing traditionally animated films (i.e. hand drawn) is filled with familiar titles. There’s The Lion King at #1, The Simpsons Movie at #2, four Disney movies (Aladdin, Tarzan, Beauty and the Beast, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) from #3-6, Your Name at #7, Pocahontas at… wait, what’s Your Name? It may not be a household name in America, but it is in Japan, where Your Name is the fourth highest-grossing movie of all-time. So, naturally, it’s getting a live-action English-language remake.

Paramount and Star Wars Episode IX director J.J. Abrams have teamed up to adapt Your Name, which is about two students, country mouse Mitsuha and city mouse Taki, who swap bodies. It’s lovely, it’s hilarious, it’s heartbreaking, and it’s up to Eric Heisserer, who penned Arrival, to write the script.

“Your Name is a film created with the innate imaginations of a Japanese team and put together in a domestic medium,” said Makoto Shinkai, who wrote and directed the original. “When such a work is imbued with Hollywood filmmaking, we may see new possibilities that we had been completely unaware of. I am looking forward to the live-action film with excited anticipation.” It hopefully won’t star Scarlett Johansson and Ed Skrein.

Get to know this song now. It will be stuck in your head for weeks.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)