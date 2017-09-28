One Of Japan’s Most Popular Films Ever Is Getting A Live-Action Remake From J.J. Abrams

Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.28.17

TOHO

The list of the 10 highest grossing traditionally animated films (i.e. hand drawn) is filled with familiar titles. There’s The Lion King at #1, The Simpsons Movie at #2, four Disney movies (Aladdin, Tarzan, Beauty and the Beast, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) from #3-6, Your Name at #7, Pocahontas at… wait, what’s Your Name? It may not be a household name in America, but it is in Japan, where Your Name is the fourth highest-grossing movie of all-time. So, naturally, it’s getting a live-action English-language remake.

Paramount and Star Wars Episode IX director J.J. Abrams have teamed up to adapt Your Name, which is about two students, country mouse Mitsuha and city mouse Taki, who swap bodies. It’s lovely, it’s hilarious, it’s heartbreaking, and it’s up to Eric Heisserer, who penned Arrival, to write the script.

Your Name is a film created with the innate imaginations of a Japanese team and put together in a domestic medium,” said Makoto Shinkai, who wrote and directed the original. “When such a work is imbued with Hollywood filmmaking, we may see new possibilities that we had been completely unaware of. I am looking forward to the live-action film with excited anticipation.” It hopefully won’t star Scarlett Johansson and Ed Skrein.

Get to know this song now. It will be stuck in your head for weeks.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TAGSJJ ABRAMSYour Name

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP