Previously on the Best and Worst of WrestleMania: WWE responded to Roman Reigns not being over enough in the WrestleMania 31 main event by putting him in a 30-minute version of it with less excitement and no run-in. This year they’re like, “people don’t seem to like Roman enough. Let’s have him RETIRE THE UNDERTAKER.”

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE WrestleMania 33, the Ultimate Thrill Ride™, for April 2, 2017.