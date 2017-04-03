Previously on the Best and Worst of WrestleMania: WWE responded to Roman Reigns not being over enough in the WrestleMania 31 main event by putting him in a 30-minute version of it with less excitement and no run-in. This year they’re like, “people don’t seem to like Roman enough. Let’s have him RETIRE THE UNDERTAKER.”
If you missed WrestleMania 33 and somehow have no idea where to watch it, click here.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.
Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. A huge thank-you to everyone who took a second to stop and say hello to Bill and myself while we were in Orlando, by the way. Knowing we’re reaching people and making folks laugh is the best feeling. In fact, we love it so much we’re gonna get a big head of steam and spear you out of appreciation.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE WrestleMania 33, the Ultimate Thrill Ride™, for April 2, 2017.
The Orton/Bray match seemed like it was really ready to push narrative boundaries in a wrestling match and then it just kinda ended the way a Smackdown match would end? Such a wasted opportunity.
I have nothing of value to add, but I just wanted to point out that I’ve been reading your column for about 4 years now and this is the first time I’ve agreed with it 100%. This is essentially how I would have written it up if only I could make words good.
Ditto. I’ve never agreed with one of his writesup 100% before today.
Undertaker had his moment, I’m really hoping Vince decides to take the long road making roman face, starting with the easiest heel turn tonight
The long road that leads into a volcano?
Actually, I’d watch a program recreating Joe vs. The Volcano. Reigns can be Tom Hanks, Seth Rollins can be Meg Ryan, and Samoa Joe can be the Volcano.
1. Weren’t there 5 moves in Goldberg/Lensar? I think Goldberg threw a knee on the outside.
2. Want to turn Miz into the biggest face in the company? Run Reigns/Lesnar at SS to get the belt off Brock, then have Miz take it off of Reigns.
Maybe because I stopped watching wrestling around 2001 (and was mostly a WCW kid prior) but yeah, I never was big into the Undertaker either. I mean, I loved his theme song on WWF music volume 4 and liked his super evil ministry time, but when he truly became the biggest deal and the streak became a thing, I was not present
It honestly only hit me today that Undertaker was gone. I was fine last night. Even got so far as being okay with him losing, even if it was to Reigns, because dude was no looking good and it was clearly time. But man, thinking on it the next day, how he was there for all twenty one years of my wrestling fandom and all the things I saw him do, I teared up a bit. It’s weird how delayed your reactions can be sometimes.
Anyway, Wrestlemania surprised me this year. Only Bray vs Orton actually upset me, because I guess we can’t just do simple things or make Bray look good, even in defeat. All that effort, with spooky projections, for the guy to lose anyway. Why?
Other than that, the only big problem is that it was just. Too. Long. I love wrestling. I’ve drifted in and out from time to time – after Stone Cold went heel at WM17 I actually kind of stopped watching for a couple years before coming back, then repeating the cycle – but I’ve watched at least one of their two shows almost every week since 2011. I catch the Takeovers and probably watch more wrestling than I should. I was still ready for the whole thing to be over by the end. An HOUR before the end, even. They had an hour long over-run. Just crazy. Too much of a good thing exists, even if the show is pretty good.
I think the Seth Rollins match made me realise how out of touch I am with modern wrestling. Entire match is built around Seth being a ‘one legged man. He runs and jumps. Triple H targets the knee, Seth runs and jumps. Triple H pilmanises the knee, not once, not twice but thrice. He runs and jumps and now kicks too.
People will hate this, but Seth is the most talented person ever to have no idea how to actually work Triple H is old and slow but if the guy you’re working with isn’t going to sell anything then there’s really nothing you can do.
No matter what the outcome is, there is absolutely no reason in the world why Orton and Cena in 2017 should have went over. Absolutely ridiculous.
Orton Wyatt was almost a David Lynch movie. They should have went all the way.
*** WRESTLEMANIA CHALLENGE RESULTS ****
Introducing your new Mr. Wrestlemania…. KevCon!
26 Kevcon
24 AndySlash
22 Beige Lunatics
21 Pittman25
19 Harry Longabaugh
16 Space Is The Place
14 Southern
10 Mr. Bliss
7 King Smark
5 BurnsyFan
1 Real Birdman
* Challenge Takeaways *
– Basically, after Takeover, it was split in two tiers:
#Topguys were on top since the drop
#Powerbottoms were deep in the hole
– All said and done, KevCon’s 6pts invested in Naomi got the win.
– Nobody picked Ambrose.
* My Takeaways *
– I like Mojo, he’s a good dude. And I’m shocked Gronk on the Preshow was the only celeb/legend we saw all night.
(Special shout out to Birdman for his prediction thread quote: “LOL Mojo at the end of the ARMBAR?”. Told yaaaa!)
– Daaaamn Steph! I can’t wait till GM Angle pours milk all over dat azz!
– AJ/Shane was MOTN. Yeah, I said it! It was the only match I kept springboarding out of my seat anticipating the outcome. Spilled my beer even. Haven’t done that since Cena/Punk MITB.
– After Beth’s HOF speech, I was kinda hoping Nattie would win. Shhh! Don’t tell nobody.
– Taker’s last match shoulda been when HBK/HHH carried him out of the arena (and that’s why last night being his last match was sad).
It’s up to us With Leather veterans to put over you younger guys heh heh Good Work Kevin com!!
The projections were fine for me during the match. Solely due to believing that it was leading to Orton getting ready to take out Bray Wyatt. Thought it would go to the final projection of a scary looking woman and we’d hear a shrieking laugh and we’d get the debut of a sister abigail. She appears in the flesh distracting Orton. Bray would spider bridge up. Orton eats the loss.
Boy was I wrong. Same thought as you. Led to meaning absolutely nothing.
You know your assessment of Ambrose/Corbin was really harsh, like LUDICROUSLY harsh for what was honestly an alright match (not a classic or anything but perfectly fine). And to call it the worst match of the entire card after watching both Wyatt/Orton AND Lesnar/Goldberg? Like I don’t know if this is some kind of weird hyperbolic joke I’m not getting, or if Justin somehow took over writing for that specific part of the article or what. I mean it honestly reads like one of his summaries seeing how little actual explaining you did in favor of just massively unsubstantiated ranting.
Anyone else find this show almost entirely unenjoyable? I mean, I can’t really point to many individual segments and say THIS WAS TERRIBLE, but it just felt so flat.
I liked Hardyz and the opener at least, and I think the Universal title match was everything it needed to be.
They got so much of the interesting stuff done early that it was hard to stay enthused later on.
WWE makes some dumb decisions, yes, but they’ve done the part time champ thing before, and it was pretty effin bad. If I have any faith at all in these people, I have to believe Finn wins the title tonight.
Angle summed it up at the hall of fame speech to pretty much explain why Undertaker is the man.
“What I am trying to say to the talent upfront. You got to make moments. Personality brings moments. The fans are going to remember your mat wrestling matches for a long time. But they want the character moments because they will last forever. Trust me.”
That has always been Vince McMahon’s vision when running WWE.
That is why Undertaker is WWE. He is professional wrestling. He represents why despite so many griefs and complaints and anger from fans, they can’t help but keep coming back.