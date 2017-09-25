YouTube

It’s been well over a year since Cody Rhodes was granted his release from WWE. Since that time, “Cody,” or “The American Nightmare,” if you prefer, has pretty much done everything one can do in pro wrestling outside of WWE. He blew through his dream list of matches and events in no time at all, and then the real work began.

Cody has won titles in multiple promotions, including capturing the prestigious Ring of Honor World Championship, which he still holds. He’s challenged for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. He joined the Bullet Club. He was Kurt Angle’s final opponent on the indies. He’s been in a blood feud with Joey Ryan’s “Stardong.” The dude even has his own wine.

But through it all, Rhodes never signed with a company officially to any sort of permanent or full-time or exclusive deal. He spent some time in Impact, then finished up. He weaned himself off the indies and pretty much started working only for ROH and New Japan. Back in April, reports came out that Cody had signed with ROH, but he quickly and loudly refuted those reports.