Cody Rhodes Finally Signed A Full-Time Contract With A Wrestling Company

09.25.17 38 mins ago

YouTube

It’s been well over a year since Cody Rhodes was granted his release from WWE. Since that time, “Cody,” or “The American Nightmare,” if you prefer, has pretty much done everything one can do in pro wrestling outside of WWE. He blew through his dream list of matches and events in no time at all, and then the real work began.

Cody has won titles in multiple promotions, including capturing the prestigious Ring of Honor World Championship, which he still holds. He’s challenged for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. He joined the Bullet Club. He was Kurt Angle’s final opponent on the indies. He’s been in a blood feud with Joey Ryan’s “Stardong.” The dude even has his own wine.

But through it all, Rhodes never signed with a company officially to any sort of permanent or full-time or exclusive deal. He spent some time in Impact, then finished up. He weaned himself off the indies and pretty much started working only for ROH and New Japan. Back in April, reports came out that Cody had signed with ROH, but he quickly and loudly refuted those reports.

Around The Web

TAGSCODY RHODESNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGRING OF HONORROH

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 6 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP