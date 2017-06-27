The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 6/26/17: LaVar Balls Of Fire

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: It was an eventful week as Braun Strowman returned via ambulance, Big Cass finally (finally) turned on Enzo Amore, and Seth Rollins revealed that God doesn’t exist.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for June 26, 2017.
when Sasha was making one of her comebacks, she hit Nia with a shining wizard or something with the knee and Cole called it a elbow, really botherd me.
It was pretty much a Kinshasa (or KinSasha) which might be why he didn’t call it that.
You don’t like LaVar “2 Wash” Ball, yet Ernest “The CAT” Miller is one of your favorites. When Papa Ball hit those jeet kun do poses, I thought it was a lock for best.
The gif of that seems like very strong BEST material and I have am completely indifferent to Lavar.
Ernest Miller wasn’t worthless.
“…it’s maybe the first time in WWE history where a guy got turned on by his best friend…”
I mean, I suppose Shawn wasn’t exactly Vince’s best FRIEND and all, but…
So, do guys like Stephen Amell and Fergie’s husband turn their baseball hats backward because they think that makes them relatable to wrestling fans?
“Note: this was the series finale of Raw. There are no more episodes.”
Killed me.
I turned the show off twice last night, when Duhamel was on commentary and before Miz TV. I’m sure the Ball segment will be ratings gold, but I pay for the network. How many of those casual fans that turned over for 10 minutes to watch a real life clown do? Unless the celebrity is a real fan who can advance a story (Jon Stewart), I have no interest in them.
When the gauntlet match came to the final two, the whole time I was expecting Alexa to come out and cause Nia to get DQ’d so she wouldn’t have to face her. And now I’m wondering if that would have better or not.
Like I said, I need to see a walk-off between Vince and Ball. I know I should hate the guy, but I just can’t
See how godsamn easy this is, RAW? If your faces come off as likable and acts like a decent person, PEOPLE WILL GET BEHIND THEM. That was such a great promo from Enzo, and I need that guy forever.
Regarding Sasha/Alexa: I’m not as excited for it as most because, one, while a “snap back” competition is probably better than YOU ARE LAME FOR LIKING WRESTLING AND NOT KISSING BOYS, it’s not something that intrigues me, and two, it involves Alexa Bliss (I know I’m beating this dead horse, but I seriously think she’s holding this entire division back and is one of the worst performers on RAW, don’t care), at least it’s fresh. Sure it’ll probably involve Sasha looking like a dope and lose at both GBoF and Summerslam, but at least Sasha gets to do stuff. Her dropkicking Alexa and getting more offense than Becky and Bayley COMBINED in their feuds against her is a good start.
Lavar Ball is a magnificent combination of marketing genius and worst dad ever. He’s so awful I’m starting to love him
i dont see how u can say hes a bad dad, let alone the worst. look at his kids reactions in the gif or vid when he takes his shirt off, they r loving it. you wanna say hes exploiting his sons for his own agenda fine, but what evidence is their that hes actually a terrible father.
“It’s like watching Fred Sanford trip and stumble down an icy hill.”
Between that and “Two Cloverfield monsters”, I’m hoping we see these guys again just so you can write them up again. Brilliant!
Wait, WWE is making a movie ripoff of Tomodachi Game? Is Sheamus playing Yuuichi? What the hell?
Dear Roman Reigns,
I know how it feels.
Signed,
Rey Mysterio