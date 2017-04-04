Nike Thinks A $1 Billion Shoe Deal For The Ball Brothers Is A Tad Pricy

#Sneakers
04.04.17 12 months ago

ESPN

Do you know what it takes to ask Nike for a $1 billion endorsement contract for your three basketball-playing sons?

A lot of Balls.

Three, to be exact.

That’s what infamous sports dad Lavar Ball wants for his sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LiMelo: a [Dr. Evil voice] $1 billion shoe deal. It’s nice to want things for your kids, but it’s probably detrimental to their lives to make wild demands through the press. If your dad went to the media and demanded free olives because you did well on a science test or a starring role in the 11th season in Big Bang Theory because you’re good at botany. Maybe just stay out of the way.

Still, Nike responded to the $1 billion demand. Forbes has it:

TOPICS#Sneakers
TAGSlavar ballLonzo BallPhil KnightSNEAKERS

