2 Chainz, TI, And Usher Were On The Sidelines At Super Bowl LI Doing The Salt Bae

02.05.17 1 hour ago

Falcons fans were having plenty of fun during the Super Bowl, and three of Atlanta’s most famous fans congregated on the sidelines during the third quarter.

T.I., 2 Chainz, and Usher all got together as they enjoyed the Falcons third quarter lead over the Patriots and TI. took a video of the trio enjoying themselves. The King of the South proclaimed “our sauce runneth over” probably in reference to the Falcons good fortune, but also to the chains adorning their necks (and the beverages it appears had been consumed).

The best part of the video is the three of them all doing the “Salt Bae” together as T.I. yells “bounce it off the elbow!”

2 Chainz and Usher aren’t the only members of Atlanta hip-hop royalty in the building for the Falcons first Super Bowl in two decades. T.I. also hung out with Jeezy and Ludacris in NRG Stadium as well.

