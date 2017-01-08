ANTONIO BROWN. It's not fair anymore. pic.twitter.com/6o8D8FhQhX — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2017

Antonio Brown is running roughshod all over the Miami Dolphins and coming up with awesome celebrations in the Steelers’ Wild Card round matchup. After his second long touchdown of the day, he wanted to dance in the end zone, as is his forte. But since it’s the playoffs, and he didn’t want to draw a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct, he decided to avoid any pelvic thrusting and just kind of flap his arms like a penguin. This is what passes for dancing in Roger Goodell’s NFL.

The second score was the one Brown celebrated more, but it was arguably the less impressive of his two touchdowns. His first one was a massive footrace down the sideline that he won easily: