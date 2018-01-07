Blake Bortles Ran For More Yards Than He Passed For In The Jags’ Playoff Win

#NFL
01.07.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Blake Bortles and the Jaguars defeated the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville in a 10-3 final. It was a terrible football game to watch as neither offense could muster anything close to a consistent effort moving the ball.

Both defenses played well and the punters showed out, but a lot of the offensive issues were self-inflicted as neither quarterback could find any kind of passing rhythm. As it turned out for Jacksonville, their best offense was Blake Bortles scrambling out of the pocket, which led directly to their two scoring drives.

After barely sniffing the Bills’ half of the field for the first 29 minutes of the game, the Jags were able to get into field goal range thanks to a pair of lengthy Bortles runs and tie the game at 3-3 at halftime (like I said, it wasn’t exciting football). The Bills were shut out in the second half, and while the Jags weren’t exactly lighting the world on fire, they did manage one touchdown drive that was, again, fueled partially by the wheels on Bortles.

Bortles had 20 yards rushing on the Jags’ touchdown drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to Ben Koyack, and in total, he had ten carries for 88 yards on the game (including the final kneel down which counts as a -1 yard rushing attempt). Even with the kneel, that’s one more yard than he passed for, completing 12-of-23 passes for 87 yards and that one touchdown.

The Jags and Bills’ defenses and punters were the real stars of the day, but Bortles managed to be the leading rusher for either side, with his 88 yards being 13 more than LeSean McCoy and 31 more than Leonard Fournette. If you were wondering how best to recap the sloppiness of this AFC Wild Card matchup, that should sum it up just about perfectly.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSBLAKE BORTLESBUFFALO BILLSJACKSONVILLE JAGUARSNFL

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 4 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP