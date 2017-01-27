Getty Image

If you happen to stumble across 20 kilograms of cocaine while fishing, don’t try to sell it because you are not a professional and will almost assuredly get caught.

That’s what happened to 32-year-old fisherman Thomas Breeding of Panama City, who stumbled across 20 kilos of cocaine in the Gulf of Mexico and had the brilliant idea to try and flip some bricks, according to The News Herald in Panama City This is the danger of fishing while listening to the Migos. You might listen to “T-Shirt” and think you could start selling cocaine, but it turns out that you know nothing about drug dealing.

Breeding is now facing life in prison after pleading guilty on Wednesday to trying to distribute the 20 kilos that had an estimated value of at least $500,000. Breeding wants to warn others to not make the same decisions he did if you happen to find lots of drugs in the sea.

“This changed my life and way of thinking and also made me aware of some of the dangers that can be found off shore in the Gulf,” Breeding wrote in a letter to The News Herald from jail. “I would like to let the public know the dangers and what not to do if this situation comes about.”

He also wrote that he didn’t know where the drugs were from and “hadn’t ever been involved in the drug trade before.” Sometimes, it’s not a good idea to try something new if that something new is being a drug kingpin.

Breeding pleaded guilty and claimed to have fronted cocaine to his four co-defendants, who sold the cocaine and paid him back. He faces up to life in prison and a fine of $4.25 million as he awaits sentencing.